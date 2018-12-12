Napalm accused to remain in custody

A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of offering to supply someone with napalm and attempting to pervert the course of justice will face a Sydney court.

Keith Charles Knights, 38, faced Lismore Local Court via video link from Cessnock Correctional Centre on Monday.

Mr Knights has been charged with possessing, supplying or making an explosive for an unlawful purpose, two counts of acting with intent to pervert the court of justice and breaching an apprehended violence order.

Police have accused him of offering to supply napalm for an unlawful purpose at Eden Creek, north-west of Kyogle, on November 11 last year.

He's alleged to have threatened two people to try to pervert the course of justice at Eden Creek last October, and at Cessnock in March this year.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate David Heilpern told the court he and colleague, Magistrate Jeff Linden, were "disqualified" from overseeing Mr Knight's matter.

Mr Heilpern did not expand on why this was the case, but said he would write to Central Local Court with an explanation.

In his court appearances, Mr Knights has previously interrupted proceedings to hurl accusations of "collusion" between police and the courts.

He repeated these comments on Monday.

Defence solicitor Philip Crick told the court it would be difficult to estimate the amount of time required for Mr Knight's hearing, as police had "six binder folders" of evidence and it was unclear how much of this would be used.

"If police are seeking to bring all evidence before the court, it could be ... maybe three days," Mr Crick said.

"It depends on what evidence the police are going to bring."

Mr Knights is expected to apply for bail before the Supreme Court in Sydney on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter to Central Local Court next Tuesday.