Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Lawrence Grimstone (right) leaves Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, June 24. Mr Grimstone is due back in court on July 16.
Matthew Lawrence Grimstone (right) leaves Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, June 24. Mr Grimstone is due back in court on July 16. The Gympie Times
News

Man accused of riding horse in pub back in Gympie court

JOSH PRESTON
by
26th Jun 2019 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of stealing a horse from the Bull 'n' Bronc at the Gympie Showgrounds in February and riding it into the Jockey Club Hotel before assaulting another man has had his case set down for a long plea date.

Matthew Lawrence Grimstone, 24, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week facing one charge each for committing public nuisance, assault and unlawfully using stock from the February 9 incident.

Mr Grimstone's solicitor told the court her client intended to plead guilty to all charges but faced another delay while the prosecution waited for a victim impact statement.

He will face court again on July 16.

bull n bronc gympie court gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region horse into pub
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Happy Paws founder feared cats would be euthanased

    premium_icon Happy Paws founder feared cats would be euthanased

    Crime Rogers felt "compelled” to sign document or haven's cats could be seized by RSPCA, court hears

    Motive for swindling thousands keeps woman out of jail

    premium_icon Motive for swindling thousands keeps woman out of jail

    Crime The maximum penalty for charges is 10 years behind bars

    CHEERS: Shane's un-beer-lievable club career

    premium_icon CHEERS: Shane's un-beer-lievable club career

    Local Faces GDSC barmen of 40 years raises a glass to retirement

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards