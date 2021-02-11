Menu
Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago.
Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago.
News

Man accused of sexual assaulting boys hospitalised 12 times

Aisling Brennan
11th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:26 AM
The health of a man accused of sexual and indecent assaults of children in the Mullumbimby area in the 1980s has been brought into question, a court heard.

The 82-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested when he arrived at Sydney International Airport from the Philippines in October 2019.

It's alleged the man sexually and indecently assaulted two teenage boys who were in his care in the Mullumbimby area between 1980 and 1983.

He allegedly offered respite care outside of a boys' home in the Lismore area and had worked with the two alleged victims on fixing and playing with CB radios and electronic gear.

 

Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago.
Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago.

 

The man has been charged with 28 offences, including 12 counts of indecent assault on a male, three counts of common assault-T2, two counts of buggery, one count of attempted buggery, two counts of procuring indecent acts with a male, three counts of gross indecency by a male with a male under 18 years and one count of soliciting a male under 18 years to perform an act of gross indecency.

Court documents reveal the DPP intends to withdraw four of those charges.

The man's solicitor, Hugh Van Dugteren, told Lismore Local Court on Wednesday his client, who remains in custody at Long Bay Prison Hospital, has since been transferred for various medical treatment to another hospital "at least a dozen times".

 

Mr Van Dugteren said there were concerns for the man's "deterioration of health" and his potential onset of dementia.

The court heard a case conference is yet to occur because of the man's poor health.

Magistrate Michael Dakin ordered a psychologist and medical report be undertaken before the next case mention on April 14.

He indicated the matter will most likely be committed to the Lismore District Court for a fitness hearing for the accused.

Lismore Northern Star

