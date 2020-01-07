Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN is facing Lismore Court on Tuesday January 7 on charges of sexually asulting two young teenage girls at a New Year’s Eve party.
A MAN is facing Lismore Court on Tuesday January 7 on charges of sexually asulting two young teenage girls at a New Year’s Eve party.
News

Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at NYE party

Alison Paterson
7th Jan 2020 8:55 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly assulted two teenage girls at a New Year's Eve party was arrested on Monday and will face court today.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said the man, 44, was arrested then charged and detained after an investigation into the incident.

"The man was arrested on multiple counts of sexual touching and obtain advantage committed on two 14-year-old girls at a New Years Eve Party at Ellangowan Rd (south of Casino) in the early hours of January 1st," she said.

"It is alleged the offender indecently assaulted the two 14-year-olds and then left the party."

Chief Insp Bruce said the girls reported the matter to police.

"An investigation has been ongoing," she said.

"He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today."

criminal lismore lismore court house nsw crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight things the Clarence Valley can look forward to in 2020

        premium_icon Eight things the Clarence Valley can look forward to in 2020

        News Another chance to vote, protests, big gigs, a quicker trip to the Gold Coast and more is coming our way

        Film crew shocked by river find

        premium_icon Film crew shocked by river find

        News Documentary makers investigating Upper-Clarence flow stumble apon mystery truck

        Tributes flow at ‘night for Greeny’

        premium_icon Tributes flow at ‘night for Greeny’

        People and Places Nightclub helps in fundraiser for children of motorcycle crash victim

        Fire brigade fraudster remains on bail ahead of sentencing

        premium_icon Fire brigade fraudster remains on bail ahead of sentencing

        News The 36-year-old will have to return to court in two months’ time.