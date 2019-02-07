Man accused of urging people to kill cops 'mentally ill'

A COURT will consider whether a Kyogle man accused of encouraging people to kill police will be fit to stand trial.

Keith Charles Knights, 38, was due to face trial before Lismore District Court next Monday on one count of soliciting, encouraging, or persuading to murder, one count of sending a document threatening death or grievous bodily harm, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

But when his matter was mentioned briefly in court on Wednesday, barrister Jason Watts told the court Mr Knights had been deemed mentally ill and was being subject to treatment while in custody.

"We've been provided with a short note," he said.

"They confirmed him as a mentally ill person under the (Mental Health) Act.

"He is now in Long Bay Hospital."

Although Mr Knights allegations were not due to go before the court on Wednesday, Mr Watts said he felt compelled to raise the matter as his client may not be fit to stand trial.

He said the Local Court had "long ago" ordered a report into Mr Knights' condition.

"(This) says he's a mentally ill person," he said.

"What we would hope is that there's some change in his presentation with this treatment."

Crown prosecutor Joshua Hannah agreed Mr Knight's fitness was in question at this time.

Judge Wells said she would vacate the trial date, and a brief appearance scheduled for Thursday.

Judge Wells adjourned the matter to February 25, when it's expected a hearing into Mr Knights' fitness to stand trial may occur.

Mr Knights will not be required to appear on that date.