Allan Kenneth Brookes has been found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences. FILE PHOTO
Allan Kenneth Brookes has been found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences.
Sex with a cow: shocking case hits court

18th Oct 2016 12:21 PM
A COFFS Coast man has been found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences after having sex with a cow on a dairy farm.

Charges were brought against Allan Kenneth Brookes, then 53, in June 2014 amid allegations he pressured a young boy to engage in sex with the cow and repeatedly sexually abused him.

The businessman was arrested outside his Coffs Harbour workplace earlier in 2014.

Brookes, who was previously unable to be named due to a suppression order, pleaded guilty in Sydney District Court this month to the bestiality charge.

A jury found him guilty of 16 other charges including multiple counts of aggravated indecency against a victim aged younger than 16, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

The case had been adjourned several times since charges were laid in 2014.

Brookes is due back in court on November 25 for sentencing.

He has been refused bail.

- ARM NEWSDESK

