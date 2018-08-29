Menu
Man impaled through groin after plummeting onto scaffolding

by NT NEWS
29th Aug 2018 10:22 AM

A MAN who fell 7m onto scaffolding and was impaled by a piece of steel through his groin is recovering in hospital.

The injured man approached two St John Ambulance paramedics at a service station in Parap, Northern Territory, at 10pm on Tuesday with the severe injuries.

The man was in the passenger seat of the vehicle when they stopped the paramedics who were refuelling their ambulance.

A St John spokeswoman said the man, aged in his 40s, had also suffered a suspected broken arm and had lost a "significant amount of blood".

"In the care of an intensive care paramedic he was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital where he arrived in a stable condition," the spokeswoman said.

