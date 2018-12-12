Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing

The Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter has transported the man to hospital.

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition after an alleged stabbing in the South Burnett this afternoon.

The man in his twenties was transported by helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after being wounded during an incident at Blackbutt.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was called to the region just after 3.30pm, touching down at Sunshine Coast University Hospital just before 6pm.

Local Queensland Ambulance Service officers treated the man at a private residence, before taking him to a nearby showground to be airlifted.

A LifeFlight critical care doctor and a QAS paramedic were onboard the chopper, and treated the man for several wounds.

A police spokesperson said they could not comment further as their investigation into the matter was ongoing.