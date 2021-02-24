Menu
Police will allege a 23-year-od man sexually abused a 13-year-old girl over a one-year period. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Man allegedly abused 13yo girl for a year

by Evin Priest
24th Feb 2021 10:36 AM

A man is facing court today charged with 28 offences relating to the alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in Sydney's southwest over a one year period.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation in December last year following reports a teenage girl had been sexually abused by a man known to her.

A 23-year-old man was then arrested at Campbelltown Police Station on December 22.

Police will allege in court the man had sexual intercourse with the girl on 10 occasions between December 2019 and December 2020.

Those charges are among 28 offences he is facing court for, including eight counts of committing an intentional sexual act with a child between 10 and 16 years, six counts of intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16 years, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grooming a child under 14 years for unlawful sexual activity, two counts of common assault and possessing child abuse material.

The man appeared at Campbelltown Local Court on December 23, where he was formally refused bail to reappear before the same court today. Investigations are continuing.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.


Originally published as Man allegedly abused 13yo girl for a year

court crime editors picks sexual abuse of children

