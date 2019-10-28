Man allegedly bound, sexually assaulted

A man has been accused of binding a man he didn't know in NSW and then repeatedly sexually assaulting him.

Police were called yesterday to a home near Armidale, in the Northern Tablelands, after reports a 33-year-old man was subjected to a violent attack "by a man not known to him".

A 37-year-old man was arrested at a home in the nearby town of Uralla following inquiries.

"Police will allege in court that the 37-year-old South Australian man tied the other man up before sexually assaulting him," NSW Police said in a statement today.

Armidale, NSW. Picture: Google Maps

The 37-year-old man has been charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault - deprive liberty, and one count of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm on the victim.

The 33-year-old man was taken to the local hospital in a stable condition.

His alleged attacker was refused police bail and is due to face Armidale Local Court today.