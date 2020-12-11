Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man allegedly caught growing 780 cannabis plants near Casino

Aisling Brennan
11th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man has been granted bail after he was arrested for cultivating 780 cannabis plants near Casino.

Justin Leslie McDonald appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday charged with one count of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis.

The man, who the court heard was in his fifties, has connection to the region, with family in Yamba and properties in the Kyogle area.

He was arrested on Thursday after police located 780 plants on one of his properties.

The police prosecutor said Mr McDonald is facing a maximum 25 years imprisonment for these offences.

The former publican, now self-employed builder, has a limited criminal history, the court heard.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden granted Mr McDonald's bail application, on the condition he does not leave NSW and does not enter any international airport.

He is also required to report twice a week to police while residing at his Kyogle home.

The matter will return to Casino Local Court on February 18 for further mention.

cannabis cultivation casino local court kyogle crime possess cannabis
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Help find best Xmas butcher/deli in the Clarence

        VOTE NOW: Help find best Xmas butcher/deli in the Clarence

        News If Matt Preston was coming to the region, where should he buy a glazed ham or a succulent turkey? He wants your help to crown the best in the Clarence Valley

        WINNER: Sanctus sour tastes sweet success

        Premium Content WINNER: Sanctus sour tastes sweet success

        News After only a year in operation, Townsend brewery is impressing all the right people...

        HONEST AND HUMBLE: Learn more about our hidden treasures

        Premium Content HONEST AND HUMBLE: Learn more about our hidden treasures

        News Seven women have been recognised for their work in the community this year. Read...

        Clarence Valley groups share in $236K of grants from NRCF

        Premium Content Clarence Valley groups share in $236K of grants from NRCF

        News ‘Local community groups are in a unique position to respond directly to community...