Man allegedly caught growing 780 cannabis plants near Casino

A QUEENSLAND man has been granted bail after he was arrested for cultivating 780 cannabis plants near Casino.

Justin Leslie McDonald appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday charged with one count of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis.

The man, who the court heard was in his fifties, has connection to the region, with family in Yamba and properties in the Kyogle area.

He was arrested on Thursday after police located 780 plants on one of his properties.

The police prosecutor said Mr McDonald is facing a maximum 25 years imprisonment for these offences.

The former publican, now self-employed builder, has a limited criminal history, the court heard.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden granted Mr McDonald's bail application, on the condition he does not leave NSW and does not enter any international airport.

He is also required to report twice a week to police while residing at his Kyogle home.

The matter will return to Casino Local Court on February 18 for further mention.