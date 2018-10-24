Menu
Man’s alleged plot to kill and eat girl

24th Oct 2018 6:08 PM

WARNING: Confronting content

A DEPRAVED Texas man has been busted in an undercover sting that revealed he allegedly wanted to kill and eat a little girl.

Alexander Nathan Barter, 21, was arrested on Friday after reportedly posting on the dark web looking for help to fulfil his necrophiliac and cannibalistic desires, according to news station KTRE.

An undercover agent posing as a parent responded and offered his underage daughter to Barter, who allegedly expressed interest in raping and killing the girl.

Barter allegedly replied to the officer saying, "Nice! I'm in East Texas. How old is your daughter? Can we kill her?"

In a series of emails, Barter is alleged to have come up with a disturbing plan to meet the father-daughter duo and take the girl back to a Joaquin hotel.

The suspect allegedly instructed the agent to return home after dropping off his daughter and report her missing to police.

Alexander Nathan Barter was caught in an undercover operation.
But as Barter was leaving his house for the meet-up, authorities arrested him outside his residence while carrying a plastic trash bag and knife, according to KTRE.

The 21-year-old allegedly confessed to discussing his plans online to kill, rape and cannibalise a minor.

He was booked at Shelby County Jail on charges including attempted capital murder and attempted sexual performance of a child.

Shelby County District lawyer Stephen Shires said the incident was a "continued reminder that parents should always be vigilant and aware of what their children are doing on the internet".

"The dark web, and the individuals that operate there, pose a continued and increasing threat to the safety of our children," Mr Shires said in a statement.

"Jurisdiction, geography and distance serve as a minimal, if any, impediment to some very terrible activities. In this matter, Law Enforcement mounted an effective and integrated effort to deal with this situation."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission

