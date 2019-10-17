Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.
Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.
News

Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

by Brianna Morris-Grant
17th Oct 2019 7:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at drivers on the Pacific Motorway near Tugun this afternoon.

Police have now arrested a Queensland man.
Police have now arrested a Queensland man.

 

Police were called by a female motorist just after 1pm to reports of a man pointing a "long-barrelled firearm" at her from the Tugun tunnel overpass.

Police will allege in court he was seen pointing the firearm out of the window travelling south on the M1.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a 30-year-old man from Casino was now in custody.

Gel blasters are illegal in NSW.
Gel blasters are illegal in NSW.

 

"Police from Tweed-Byron Police Department who were patrolling the M1 at Sleepy Hollow allegedly found the man in a car in possession of a prohibited gel blaster," she said.

Officers searched the car at the scene and allegedly discovered the firearm and three boxes containing prohibited firearms in the boot.

The man has now been charged with four counts possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm and using an unregistered prohibited firearm.

More Stories

casino editors picks gold coast m1 tugun pacific motorway

Top Stories

    Positive signs for progress on new Grafton bridge

    premium_icon Positive signs for progress on new Grafton bridge

    News THE project is on target to be open to motorists by the end of the year

    PICTURES: Dramatic sea rescue off North Coast

    premium_icon PICTURES: Dramatic sea rescue off North Coast

    Breaking Take a look at images of cruise ship rescue today

    Why you need to see Once We Lived Here

    premium_icon Why you need to see Once We Lived Here

    Art & Theatre Pelican's production a play for our times

    Don looks to a challenging future

    premium_icon Don looks to a challenging future

    Rugby League New coach, new season and new child on the way