Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
News

Man amputates own leg in horror accident

by Hannah Moore
29th Jun 2020 4:28 PM

A 51-year-old man accidentally amputated his own leg while cutting down a tree in Wilberforce, in NSW's Hawkesbury on Friday morning.

The man, who was working as an arborist at the time, had a length of rope wrapped around his leg, which got caught in a woodchipper, cutting off his limb.

Careflight's rapid response helicopter was called to the scene just before 11.30am, and crew were led to the man by NSW Police, who had managed to stem the man's bleeding.

He was put into an ambulance, where he received a blood and plasma transfusion, and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

In a moment of ingenuity, paramedics were able to preserve the man's leg by stopping at a petrol station to purchase ice on the way to hospital.

editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prize pups back in town ahead of July Greyhound Carnival

        premium_icon Prize pups back in town ahead of July Greyhound Carnival

        Greyhounds Check out our preview and tips ahead of a big night of greyhound racing action

        Fireys praised as 30 seconds saves neighbours from fire

        premium_icon Fireys praised as 30 seconds saves neighbours from fire

        News 'It was lucky they turned up at the right time'

        41,808 Daily Examiner’s later, John still wants more

        premium_icon 41,808 Daily Examiner’s later, John still wants more

        News Yamba historian laments end of print despite scouring 134 years of papers

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders and convictions at Grafton Court

        premium_icon COURT BRIEFS: Offenders and convictions at Grafton Court

        Crime The following matters were finalised, and offenders sentenced