Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Video captures dramatic grass fire rescue

by Sophie Chirgwin
26th Oct 2018 6:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WITH only moments to spare, a man and his dog were rescued by police officers before their minivan was engulfed by flames during a grass fire near Marlborough this morning.

At about 11am officers were conducting patrols at Kunwarara when they spotted a large blaze burning at Grosvenor Park.

While police diverted traffic around the smoke they heard a loud crash within the haze after a minivan collided with the rear of the truck.

The minivan lost control and veered off the road just metres from the blaze.

Amazing body cam footage captured the moment police officers aided the 74-year-old male driver whose minivan was stuck in the grass.

 

A man and his dog were rescued by police officers before their minivan was engulfed by flames during a grass fire near Marlborough this morning.
A man and his dog were rescued by police officers before their minivan was engulfed by flames during a grass fire near Marlborough this morning.

One officer rushed to the passenger side to grab the elderly man's pooch and take it to safety.

The other officer was repeatedly yelling to the man to get out of the vehicle, with flames approaching the minivan quickly.

Soon after the man and dog were safely away from the fire, the van was completely destroyed after becoming engulfed in flames.

The vision also captured a semi-trailer emerging from the smoke at significant speed, causing police to urge motorists to slow down in extreme conditions, particularly when driving through smoke hazards.

maryborough

Top Stories

    JACA ROAD RAGE: "We don't want anyone to get knocked over"

    premium_icon JACA ROAD RAGE: "We don't want anyone to get knocked over"

    News Jacaranda president urges Grafton locals to calm down on the roads to make sure the tourists stay safe

    Julie's powerful horse artwork

    premium_icon Julie's powerful horse artwork

    Art & Theatre Horse prove to be a muse for Julie

    Gulaptis hits back over Cansdell health claims

    premium_icon Gulaptis hits back over Cansdell health claims

    Politics Clarence member said regional funding claims "laughable".

    Local Partners