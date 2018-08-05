Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad Lewis and his wife Suz, pictured in 2013. Brad was injured in a fall in Church Point which also involved his son Oscar.
Brad Lewis and his wife Suz, pictured in 2013. Brad was injured in a fall in Church Point which also involved his son Oscar.
News

Man critically injured in balcony fall with son

by DAVID BARWELL
5th Aug 2018 5:35 PM

A FATHER and his eight-year-old son were injured when they fell up to 4m off a balcony in Sydney's north today.

The man, 41, was knocked unconscious when the pair toppled over a balcony at their home on Pittwater Rd, Church Point at about 4pm.

The man has been identified as Brad Lewis and his son's name is Oscar.

The pair were treated by paramedics and a CareFlight team at the scene before the father was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

"CareFlight's specialist doctor and critical care paramedic treated the man at the scene for serious head injuries," a CareFlight spokesman said.

The child was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The Northern Beaches Police Area Command has set up a crime scene and investigations are continuing.

balcony fall editors picks father northern beaches nsw son sydney

Top Stories

    Valley Business Awards crown two people's favourites

    premium_icon Valley Business Awards crown two people's favourites

    News THE people have spoken, and here are your most popular business and employee, who were honoured at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards

    Traffic disruptions expected for Romiaka Bridge work

    Traffic disruptions expected for Romiaka Bridge work

    Council News Delays of up to 15 minutes expected as girders installed

    Community sings praise for Loving Life Day

    Community sings praise for Loving Life Day

    News Who were the winners of this years talent competition?

    Be brave and innovative for our youth

    Be brave and innovative for our youth

    News Youth helping come up with NSW policy

    Local Partners