Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man and a woman have been charged with producing child exploitation material using child under 10. A child has been removed from their care.
A man and a woman have been charged with producing child exploitation material using child under 10. A child has been removed from their care.
Crime

Man and woman charged over child exploitation ring

29th Nov 2019 10:00 PM

A man and a woman have been charged and a child removed from their care after detectives and Australian Federal Police broke up a child exploitation ring.

A 38-year-old man from the northern suburbs was charged with communicating with the intent of procuring a child to engage in a sexual act as well as producing and disseminating child exploitation material.

A 40-year-old woman, also from the northern suburbs was also arrested and charged with producing and disseminating child exploitation material.

Police will allege the offenders are known to each other and the victim of the offending is a child aged under 10 related to the arrested woman.

The child has been removed from the woman's care.

Both were refused bail and were remanded in custody after appearances in the Adelaide and Elizabeth Magistrates Court.

child exploitation material court crime sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Meet the Clarence Valley's favourite dentist

        premium_icon REVEALED: Meet the Clarence Valley's favourite dentist

        Business YOU voted and there were big smiles for the winning practice...

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Weather Bureau is warning of severe thunderstorm conditions to hit the Clarence Valley...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        premium_icon Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        News Emotional moment in council in wake of bushfire emergency mayoral minute