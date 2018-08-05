Driver ploughs into couple at netball court

People had to help lift the car off the critically injured woman. Picture: Danny Aarons

People had to help lift the car off the critically injured woman. Picture: Danny Aarons

THE elderly pedestrians seriously injured when a car reversed into them today at a suburban netball court were there to watch young relatives play.

Sutherland Shire Netball Association president Karen Salter said games were called off immediately and the rest of the day's games cancelled after the crash at the Bellingara Netball Courts in Miranda.

The pair was injured when a 73-year-old woman drove into the one way car park at the courts and attempted to reverse into a car park.

Police scene where a female reverse into a fence injuring two pedestians in the carpark of Bellingara Netball Courts.

Police believe she put her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake and hit a man and a woman standing on a footpath.

The couple were standing next to their motorbike and had arrived at the sporting complex to watch their grandchild play netball.

Police believe she put her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.

The impact left the woman, 66, pinned between the back of the car and the fence on the edge of the netball court.

The man, 62, was stuck under the Mazda 4WD.

"There was a number of kids here at the time playing netball," Sutherland Police Chief Inspector Gary Ford said.

"There was people everywhere.

"Luckily the fencing in place was able to save any injury to any children."

The lady was jammed between the wire fence and back of the car.

An urgent call went out over the speakers calling for people to help lift the car off the critically injured woman.

"It took a few minutes for people to realise what to do and eventually the car was lifted forward," witness Damien Walker said.

MORE: AMBULANCE CALL CENTRE GETS A COMFORT DOG

"The lady was jammed between the wire fence and back of the car and the gentleman was on the ground beside the vehicle.

"There were some paramedics and nurses already on the ground being a netball match."

The driver knocked over two people in the Bellingara Netball Courts carpark in Sylvania. Picture: Danny Aarons

Off-duty firefighter Scott Henderson ran over to help.

"As I turned up there was a handful of off duty fireys, paramedics and I think a doctor as well," he said.

"At first instance I secured the vehicle and made sure the car was in park and the keys were out and there were no fuel leaks.

MORE: NAPPY FULL OF FAECES THROWN AT AMBULANCE

"At the time when I came over I believe the man had been pulled from underneath the car and was in the gutter.

"The woman was conscious and breathing as well but she had significant injuries."

The woman was taken to hospital with head injuries and a fractured leg.

Her partner was also taken to hospital with head injuries.

All morning netball games at the courts have been cancelled.

Police at the scene where a female reverse into a fence injuring two pedestians in the carpark of Bellingara Netball Courts. Picture: Danny Aarons

Police at the scene where a female reverse into a fence injuring two pedestians in the carpark of Bellingara Netball Courts.

A woman was taken to hospital with head injuries and a fractured leg.

A 62-year-old was trapped under the Mazda.