Man appears in Grafton court over stabbing allegation

A MAN has appeared in Grafton Local Court following an alleged stabbing in South Grafton.

Dwayne Johnstone, 41, today pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

It is alleged by police that emergency services were called to an address in Robina Wy, South Grafton about on Thursday night, due to reports a man had been stabbed.

Shortly afterwards, a 52-year-old male was found in a nearby street with a puncture wound to his abdomen.

He was treated for a "superficial" injury at Grafton Base Hospital, while police mounted a comprehensive search in an effort to find the alleged offender.

On Friday morning, while making inquiries at an address in Bush Dr, South Grafton, a pair of scissors was located and seized for forensic examination.

Coffs/Clarence Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said further investigations resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old man on Robina Wy.

He was bail refused to Grafton Local Court today, where he briefly appeared via audio-visual link to enter pleas in regard to three separate matters.

The plea of not guilty to AOBH was registered, as well as guilty pleas to charges of larceny and entering a vehicle or boat with out consent, which stemmed from an alleged incident between 2.50am-3.15am on Friday.

It is alleged by police that at this time, Johnstone entered a parked Silver Nissan Pulsar and stole $100 cash, a blue purse, car and house keys and personal papers.

Johnstone also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of unlawfully entering a property, for which he was convicted without penalty.

He is expected to return to court on June 19.