A man approached two children on Thursday.
Crime

Man approaches two school children in Ballina

Aisling Brennan
by
28th Jun 2019 3:37 PM | Updated: 29th Jun 2019 7:59 AM

PARENTS are being urged to remind their children of the importance of not speaking to strangers after two school students were approached in East Ballina.

Southern Cross Public School parents received an alert from the school warning them of an incident where a man allegedly approached two students walking home from school on Thursday.

"Two students walking to school in East Ballina were approached by a man they did not know several times on their way home from school yesterday," the official message said.

"The man was driving a white Prado with a bull bar and large black and yellow spotlights.

"The approach occurred on Links Avenue and Lee Street.

"Police have been informed and will do additional patrols.

"Please speak with your children about being safe when travelling to and from school."

The NSW Department of Education and the police have been contacted, more information to come.

Lismore Northern Star

