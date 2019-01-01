Man arrested after attempting to flee RBT in Yamba

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offences after attempting to dodge a RBT in Yamba.

A 27-YEAR-OLD man ended 2018 on the wrong side of the law after he was charged with several driving offences after he attempted to dodge police conducting RBTs in Yamba.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Dallas Leven said that about 2pm on Sunday a white Holden station wagon was travelling along Wooli St in Yamba and approached police who were conducting roadside breath testing.

The vehicle's driver disobeyed police directions to stop and allegedly accelerated away from the RBT at high speed towards Wooloweyah.

Acting Insp Leven said police had identified the driver and about an hour later arrested the man as he came out of bushland, a short distance from where the station wagon had been dumped.

"The 27-year-old male driver was charged in relation to a number of driving offences, including police pursuit, driving while disqualified and drink-driving, and was refused bail to appear in Grafton Local Court yesterday," Acting Insp Leven said.

Traffic and Highway Patrol are currently conducting Operation Safe Arrival, the state's Christmas/New Year road safety operation, which started at 12.01am on Friday, December21 2018, and will continue until 11.59pm today.

Double demerits are in place over the entire operation for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle-helmet offences.

Traffic & Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said it was important to reflect on the positives of this year's operation.

"I'm satisfied this operation is reflecting the strong approach we have taken with more police saturating the roads," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"As we near the end of the operation, I'm pleased there have been 14 less people killed on NSW roads during the operation so far.

"I encourage all road users to take extra care in the lead up to the new year, so they arrive safely to enjoy celebrations with family and friends."