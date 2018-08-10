Menu
The man was arrested just metres down the road from the courthouse on Margaret St.
Crime

NOT-SO-GREAT ESCAPE: Man attempts runner from courthouse

Anton Rose
by
9th Aug 2018 4:03 PM
A MAN who escaped police custody from a Toowoomba courtroom was arrested just 10 minutes later on one of the city's main streets.

The man had appeared in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody relating to three charges.

The man was appearing on three charges yesterday.
Police said the man, on being remanded, barged his way out of the courtroom dock about 2.40pm Wednesday.

The man then ran through a corridor between two courtrooms before jumping over a railing and down a set of stairs.

A witness reportedly told police a security guard caught the man by his shirt but he shrugged it off as he dangled over the stair way.

Police arrested the man about 10 minutes later.
The man then fled the courthouse precinct and was arrested by police on Margaret St about 2.50pm.

It is understood the man, who has been held in custody, had applied for bail during his court appearance on charges of assault or obstructing police, driving without a licence, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

    Local Partners