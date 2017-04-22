Man arrested after Grafton house search

Police conduct a search warrant on a Villiers St in Grafton at about 11am on Thursday, 20th April, 2017.

Drug arrest

A MAN has been charged after a search warrant was conducted at a Grafton house.

Police executed the raid on Thursday morning in relation to the sale of drugs, and allegedly found a small quantity of marijuana, a side-handled baton and a small amount of a crystal substance which will be subject to drug analysis.

A 41-year-old who was at the premises, and was also wanted for a breach of bail, was arrested and charged.

A young person at the house was formally cautioned in relation to marijuana possession.