Man arrested after Gwydir Highway police chase

A MAN is in custody following an investigation into a stolen vehicle, which was involved in a fail to pay incident at South Grafton and later rammed a police car during a pursuit on the Gwydir Highway.

About 3.55am on Friday, a Toyota Landcruiser utility was stolen from a property on Strathbogie Rd, Wellingrove.

About 2pm the same day, it was involved in a fail to pay for fuel incident at South Grafton.

Two police vehicles attached to Glen Innes Police Station began to patrol the Gwydir Highway, east of Glen Innes.

The stolen vehicle was spotted about 1km past the Glen Innes Correctional Facility, and as police attempted to intercept it, the stolen vehicle rammed the passenger side of the police vehicle.

The stolen vehicle continued east along the Gwydir Highway towards Glen Innes.

About 5.15pm the same day, the vehicle again eluded police by driving into a paddock on Strathbogie Rd, north west of Glen Innes.

The vehicle was later recovered and has been taken for forensic examination.

Investigators also believe this incident is linked to the theft of a Toyota Hilux, with Rural Fire Service markings, which was stolen from Lang Street, Glen Innes about 3pm yesterday.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 24-year-old man north of Glen Innes about 11.15am today.

He has been taken to Armidale Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.