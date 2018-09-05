Menu
ARRESTED: A DALBY man who refused to leave a pub on the weekend, took the drastic measure of exposing himself to bar staff.
News

Man arrested after mooning bar staff

5th Sep 2018 1:26 PM

A DALBY man who refused to leave a pub on the weekend, took the drastic measure of exposing himself to bar staff.

Dalby police allege the 34-year-old man from Dalby was asked to leave the pub on several occasions last Saturday, before police arrived.

It is alleged by police the man, "refused to leave and has pulled down his pants exposing his bottom to bar staff and patrons".

The 34-year-old was arrested and has been charged with failing to leave licensed premises and drunk/disorderly in a licensed premises.

He is scheduled to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 18.

