Man arrested after police chase through Grafton streets

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the streets of Grafton.

About 7pm on Friday night officers from the Mid North Coast Police District attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Triton on Prince Street, Grafton but the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver stopped a short time later and ran from the scene, a 24-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

The man returned a positive breath test and was taken to Grafton Police Station where he allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.135.

He was charged with police pursuit, mid-range PCA, resist/hinder police, disqualified driver and registration offences.

The man was refused bail to appear before Grafton Local Court today.

The arrest comes amid Operation Safe Return which began midnight on Friday and concludes at 11.59pm on Monday.

Double demerits are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences. NSW Police officers will also be targeting other poor driver behaviour, including drink-and-drug-driving.

Across the state so far more than 1000 speeding infringements have been issued, there have been 28 charges of drink driving, 73 major crashes and one fatality.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy has reminded the community to drive safely.

"Driving is a privilege and road users need to be respectful of their surroundings, we want to see everyone return home safely to their family and friends," he said.