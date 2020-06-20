Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
Breaking

Man arrested after young woman's body found

by AAP
20th Jun 2020 9:20 AM

A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.

The 20-year-old was spoken to by police outside the home in Galway Crescent, Metford, about 1.30am on Saturday before officers located the woman. She's yet to be formally identified but police believe the pair are known to each other and the death is being treated as suspicious.

The man is currently at Maitland Police Station.

Originally published as Man arrested after teen's body found

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meth problem revealed by latest crime stats

        premium_icon Meth problem revealed by latest crime stats

        Crime Latest crime figures show the rise in amphetamine incidents in Coffs Harbour-Grafton region one of the highest rising in regional NSW

        Tragic end to river search

        premium_icon Tragic end to river search

        News Emergency services and chopper search for more than an hour this morning

        Meet your Jacaranda Queen candidate Natalie Van der Klei

        premium_icon Meet your Jacaranda Queen candidate Natalie Van der Klei

        News ‘It would be a wonderful experience meeting new people and developing my skills’

        Couple still rocking on after 50 years

        premium_icon Couple still rocking on after 50 years

        News ‘I was a South Grafton girl and Terry grew up in Grafton, but the river does not...