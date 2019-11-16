Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man arrested after triple stabbing

16th Nov 2019 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.

Police found a 29-year-old man with cuts to his head after they were called to a house in Goulburn.

A 57-year-old man at the house had been stabbed in the stomach, NSW Police said. At a nearby property, police said they found a 17-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man who had also both been stabbed.

A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.
A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.


Police said the 29-year-old man tried to escape custody when they bought him to the Goulburn police station.

A hunting knife has been seized by police for forensic testing. They have charged the 29-year-old with two counts of reckless wounding, wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and resisting police.

Police continue to investigate the incident, while the 29-year-old man has been refused bail to appear in the Goulburn Local Court on Sunday.

More Stories

arrests crime editors picks injuries stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NYMBOIDA: Rubbish removal starting to become a problem

        premium_icon NYMBOIDA: Rubbish removal starting to become a problem

        Council News Nymboida residents can tolerate many things as they recover from last week's fire, but it seems delays in replacing their recycling bins is not one of them.

        UPDATE: Challenging conditions ahead on Clarence firegrounds

        UPDATE: Challenging conditions ahead on Clarence firegrounds

        News Firies work hard to consolidate positions ahead of afternoon winds

        Edwards 'fabricated' stories to remove suspicion, court told

        premium_icon Edwards 'fabricated' stories to remove suspicion, court told

        Crime John Edwards told 13 versions of night Sharon disappeared: court

        'We could not have stopped that fire with 100 trucks'

        premium_icon 'We could not have stopped that fire with 100 trucks'

        News Nymboida RFS and community pull together agains fire menace