Man was ‘training kids to be school shooters’

THE father of a missing three-year-old who was arrested at a New Mexico compound last week was training children to commit school shootings, court documents filed on Wednesday in the US revealed.

Prosecutors allege Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39, was conducting weapons training on the compound, where 11 children were found hungry and living in squalor. They asked Wahhaj be held without bail, reports Fox News.

The location where 11 starving children were found. Picture: AP

Police raided the compound on Friday after a months-long search investigating the disappearance of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, a boy with severe medical issues who went missing from Georgia in December.