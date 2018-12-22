Menu
FILE
Crime

Man arrested for pointing rifle at bogged motorist

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
22nd Dec 2018 10:44 AM | Updated: 2:26 PM

POLICE have arrested a Kingaroy man after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a bogged motorist on River Road.

Police allege the 47-year-old man was reported to police after he threatened someone with a rifle.

The incident occurred when the motorist, who had become bogged, saw a man exit a property and point a rifle at him.

Police investigated the matter, and officers found cause to search the man's storage shed, where they allegedly located stolen property.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 7, charged with two counts of allegedly threatening violence with a firearm and break and enter of a premises.

If you own any of the property pictured below, or have information that may assist police in finding the rightful owners, contact police.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000, or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802385755

 

arrested bogged editors picks motorist pointing rifle
South Burnett

