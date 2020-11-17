Menu
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
News

Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

Jasmine Minhas
17th Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 18th Nov 2020 7:29 AM
A MAN has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-month-old baby girl on the mid north coast.

In a statement, NSW Police said emergency services were called to a home in Nambucca following reports the baby girl was found unresponsive in her bassinet soon after 1am on October 28.

The baby was treated by members of the Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was airlifted to the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
She died the following day.

 

 

The State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Tritton to investigate the girl's death.

After extensive inquiries, detectives arrested the 34-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads home just after 7am today.

 

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with manslaughter.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

