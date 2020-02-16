Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Crime

Man arrested over fatal Sydney stabbing

16th Feb 2020 9:07 AM

Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in inner Sydney on Sunday morning.

At 6am this morning, detectives arrested a 48-year-old man at Waterloo following an investigation into the knifing, NSW Police said in a statement.

He has been taken to Mascot Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

Emergency workers were called to a Redfern unit on Morehead Street just before 1am this morning following reports of a stabbing.

Officers from South Sydney Police Area Command attended and found a 54-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.

Police said he died at the scene despite NSW Ambulance paramedics' attempts to save him.

A crime scene was been established and an investigation is underway.

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies after rescue from Yamba beach

        premium_icon Man dies after rescue from Yamba beach

        News A man has died in hospital after he was retrieved from the water unconscious at Main Beach, Yamba

        Speed praises Bulldogs’ pro style after big win

        premium_icon Speed praises Bulldogs’ pro style after big win

        Rugby League The kids got off to a flying start in Tuncurry and the ex-Ghosts coach was...

        Laurie impresses captain Cleary as Panthers head to finals

        premium_icon Laurie impresses captain Cleary as Panthers head to finals

        Rugby League Clarence star receives words of praise from NSW Blues and Penrith starring man.

        Grafton gem along the Clarence River remains on the market

        premium_icon Grafton gem along the Clarence River remains on the market

        Property The beautiful piece of history is still up for grabs amid high interest from...