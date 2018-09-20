Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accused will appear in court today.
The accused will appear in court today. Leigh Jensen
News

Man arrested over indecent acts at beaches

20th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

CHARGES have been laid over alleged acts of indecency at Coffs Harbour beaches on the weekend.

At about 1pm on Saturday, police will allege a man committed an act of indecency in front of a 16-year-old girl while at Park Beach, near Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour.

It will be further alleged that an hour later the man approached a 24-year-old woman and exposed himself and committed an act of indecency at Diggers Beach.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following a public appeal, police arrested a 38-year-old man at a property in Kurrajong Street, Coffs Harbour, about 3.30pm yesterday.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with two counts of commit act of indecency.

The 38-year-old was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Inquiries continue.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Development labelled dangerous

    premium_icon Development labelled dangerous

    Council News 'I'm not convinced with the widening of (the lane) that we're not setting ourselves up for potential injury or fatality.'

    • 20th Sep 2018 1:25 PM
    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    News Approximately 40 cases have been detected since late April.

    Advancing Australia with a new anthem

    Advancing Australia with a new anthem

    Opinion Valley's indigenous residents share their views

    Retro community mourns the loss of Valley's fashion icon

    Retro community mourns the loss of Valley's fashion icon

    News 'You will be forever missed and never forgotten beautiful lady'

    Local Partners