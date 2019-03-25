Menu
A 23-year-old man has been accused of drunkenly doing burnouts outside popular resort.
Man arrested twice in one morning for drunken burnouts

Jasmine Minhas
25th Mar 2019 12:45 PM
A MAN accused of drunkenly doing burnouts outside a popular resort has managed to get himself arrested twice in just over an hour.

Police said in a statement the man was reported doing the burnouts in a Nissan Patrol 4WD in the early hours of Sunday morning near Coffs Harbour's Pacific Bay Resort.

Officers attended the scene and arrested the 23-year-old man before charging him with mid range PCA.

A breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.135.

His license was suspended on the spot, but just a mere 90 minutes later police spotted the man driving down the Pacific Highway.

He was stopped near Bray St and was arrested once again, this time for drink driving as well as driving while suspended.

Police said his second breath analysis returned a reading of 0.101.

He is now facing two charges of mid range PCA as well as drive whilst suspended, and has been given conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on April 15.

Statistics show drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, and significant penalties apply for those convicted of the offence.

