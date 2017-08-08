Man arrested with $15k of crystal meth in Maclean

A QUEENSLAND man has been arrested in Maclean after a police search which allegedly located 15g of crystal methylamphetamine.

Police from the Lower Rivers sector were called to a tourist park on the Pacific Highway at 11am yesterday, after reports that a man was acting erratically.

The 31-year-old was searched at nearby cafe, where police allegedly located the drugs in a sock and in his pants pocket.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug and was refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court yesterday afternoon.

Acording to police, the drugs siezed have a potential street value of more than $15,000.