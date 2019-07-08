Man asks court how to 'go around' five-year driving ban

BANNED: Kodi Kirk-Brims won't be allowed back behind the wheel until 2025.

A MAN who had his licence suspended for five years in New South Wales has been busted driving in Bundaberg, and he tried to blame the police for it.

Kodi James Kirk-Brims pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

It was heard that in June police saw a car parked on the wrong side of the road in Thabeban.

When officers investigated the situation, they checked Kirk-Brims's licence.

They quickly realised he was a disqualified driver.

Kirk-Brims's licence had been suspended in a Tweed district court, naming him as a "habitual re-offender". The court was told Kirk-Brims had the "issue" of a substantial amount of traffic history on his interstate list.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told Magistrate Ross Woodford that Kirk-Brims had also been disqualified from driving for three years in New South Wales in 2015.

"He can be dealt with by a fine but he is someone who can't get behind a wheel. Period," Sgt Burgess said.

Kirk-Brims, when asked what he would like to put to the magistrate, said he'd been disqualified for three years "doing the right thing, you know what I mean".

"I sold my car for $500 to get rid of it," he said.

He said he then began work in Cairns and claimed police had tried to sabotage his ability to find work.

"I had a bad rep in New South Wales and the police put the dirty on me to stop me from getting to work," he claimed.

Sgt Burgess objected to Kirk-Brims's claim.

When asked whether he would like to withdraw his plea of guilty, Kirk-Brims said no.

"I do accept it," he said.

"(But) what is on the computer and what is on paper is different information."

Sgt Burgess told Kirk-Brims that he can't drive anywhere.

"It doesn't matter if you're in New South Wales or Queensland," he said.

Kirk-Brims asked Mr Woodford how he could "go around" the ban, to which Mr Woodford said he couldn't.

"You can't drive until 2025, that's what New South Wales put on you," Mr Woodford said.

Kirk-Brims was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for two years.

The two years will run concurrently with Kirk-Brims's current five-year suspension.