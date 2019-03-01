Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man at centre of bikie brawl to be extradited to Queensland

by Chris McMahon
1st Mar 2019 6:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN at the centre of a wild brawl between two groups of bikies at Broadbeach is set to be extradited to Queensland from New South Wales.

Jason Trouchet will arrive on the Gold Coast in the coming days facing serious drug charges, relating to a drug trafficking operation dating back to April 2014.

Trouchet had been in prison in New South Wales before Queensland detectives successfully sought an extradition back to the Gold Coast to face those trafficking charges this week.

Trouchet, along with Jacques Teamo, were at the centre of a heated argument that turned ugly on September 27, 2013 out the front of Aura Lounge Bar in Broadbeach.

A group of up to 50 Bandidos were on the hunt for Trouchet, a fierce rival of Teamo, before the pair and a group of other squared off in the now infamous brawl.

Several people were injured although all those involved walked from court after an extended battle in the legal rooms of Southport Court on August 15, 2015.

The brawl sparked some of the country's toughest anti-bikie laws that has seen bikies go underground and members all but dry up for the once powerhouse gangs on the Coast.

bikie crime editors picks queensland

Top Stories

    Motorcyclist struck at busy Grafton intersection

    premium_icon Motorcyclist struck at busy Grafton intersection

    Breaking 59-year-old man was 'conscious and talking' before being transported to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with 'unknown injuries'

    Our reluctant community champion

    premium_icon Our reluctant community champion

    News Skye Sear named Clarence woman of the year

    PART TWO: Our exclusive Troy Cassar-Daley interview

    premium_icon PART TWO: Our exclusive Troy Cassar-Daley interview

    Music From Little Eagle and self-doubt to writing for a rock legend

    Revealed: Huge profit Clarence Valley pokies make

    premium_icon Revealed: Huge profit Clarence Valley pokies make

    Politics Pokies making thousands in profit every hour