A MAN was assaulted, forced into a car and driven from the Gold Coast to Brisbane during a vicious attack on the weekend.

Around 11.30pm on Saturday a group of men arrived at a Miami hotel and assaulted the 38-year-old Mudgeeraba man.

The stole his wallet and forced him into a black BMW before driving from the Gold Coast Highway hotel to Brisbane.

After stealing money from his bank accounts they forced him out of the car on Haig Road in Auchenflower at 12.30am today.

The man alerted a local resident who contacted police, and he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

The black BMW was found by police at the Duke and Juliette Streets intersection in Greenslopes around 4.10am.

A 40-year-old man, found with the vehicle, is assisting police with their investigations.

Police are now asking anyone with vision or further information about the incident to come forward.

Originally published as Man attacked and forced into car at Coast hotel