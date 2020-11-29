Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man attacked and forced into car at Coast hotel

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Nov 2020 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was assaulted, forced into a car and driven from the Gold Coast to Brisbane during a vicious attack on the weekend.

Around 11.30pm on Saturday a group of men arrived at a Miami hotel and assaulted the 38-year-old Mudgeeraba man.

The stole his wallet and forced him into a black BMW before driving from the Gold Coast Highway hotel to Brisbane.

After stealing money from his bank accounts they forced him out of the car on Haig Road in Auchenflower at 12.30am today.

The man alerted a local resident who contacted police, and he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

The black BMW was found by police at the Duke and Juliette Streets intersection in Greenslopes around 4.10am.

A 40-year-old man, found with the vehicle, is assisting police with their investigations.

Police are now asking anyone with vision or further information about the incident to come forward.

 

Originally published as Man attacked and forced into car at Coast hotel

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boaters urged to play it safe on the water

        Premium Content Boaters urged to play it safe on the water

        News ‘Marine Rescue volunteers are frequently called to help boaters who find themselves in serious trouble after misjudging weather and sea conditions and not heeding...

        How red tape let vulnerable teens down

        Premium Content How red tape let vulnerable teens down

        News The state’s child protection bureaucrats have been slammed over multiple suicides...

        Clarence couple put pedal to metal for mental health

        Premium Content Clarence couple put pedal to metal for mental health

        News Chris and Janine Sparks have been busy raising funds for the Beyond Blue as it...

        VALE: Clarence Valley funeral notices

        Premium Content VALE: Clarence Valley funeral notices

        News Remembering those from our community whom we said goodbye to this week