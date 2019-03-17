Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital earlier this afternoon after being stung by a Stingray.
A man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital earlier this afternoon after being stung by a Stingray. Contributed
News

Man attacked by stingray at Great Keppel Island

17th Mar 2019 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stung by a stingray while walking in shallow water on Great Keppel Island earlier this afternoon.

He was stabbed by a poisonous stingray barb after accidentally coming into contact with it while with his young son.

The patient was treated on the scene by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's on-board Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic for symptoms associated with the sting.

He was flown by rescue service to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

 

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is about to land on Great Keppel Island where a man needs medical attention.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is about to land on Great Keppel Island where a man needs medical attention. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

The Great Barrier Reef website says stingrays are not normally aggressive and only attack humans when they feel provoked.

If threatened the stingray will thrust its tail up and forwards in defence, lash out and cause lacerations or punctures while releasing a potent venom.

The spine may be forced into the skin of the victim and stay embedded in the skin. Some barbs may contain numerous backwards-directed barbs along the edges which makes removal extremely painful and difficult.

There are about 220 known stingray species.

gki racq capricorn helicopter rescue service stinger
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Community at a loss to explain horrific act of terror

    Community at a loss to explain horrific act of terror

    News GRAFTON has become the centre of global media attention after it was confirmed the man accused of the NZ terrorist act grew up in the city.

    'Take care of your kidneys'

    premium_icon 'Take care of your kidneys'

    News Did you know it was World Kidney Day on Thursday?

    History comes back to Copmanhurst

    premium_icon History comes back to Copmanhurst

    News Council honour boards to get permanent home

    Church leaders to hold vigil for Grafton community

    Church leaders to hold vigil for Grafton community

    News Grafton community 'numbed' by senseless act of terror