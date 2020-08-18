Menu
Police and paramedics rushed to a Rockhampton motel in the early hours of Tuesday after a man was allegedly attacked with a metal bar.
News

Man ‘attacked with metal bar’ has suspected fractured skull

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
18th Aug 2020 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
A MAN has suffered a suspected fractured skull after he was allegedly attacked with a metal bar in Rockhampton early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Centrepoint Motor Inn, on George St, about 3am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man allegedly forced entry to a hotel room and allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man was taken from George St to Rockhampton Hospital with a head injury and also an arm injury.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said a 32-year-old man was in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Policelink on 131444.

