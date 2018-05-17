Man attacks three women, avoids jail

A GRAFTON man who bizarrely attacked three women within 15 minutes escaped a jail sentence when he fronted Grafton Local Court this week.

Craig Edgar Max Duroux, 41, faced charges of indecent assault, two counts of common assault and one of attempting to escape lawful custody.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, Magistrate Karen Stafford declined to consider the charges under the mental health provisions and treated it as a criminal matter.

The police evidence was that early on July 24 last year Duroux signed himself out of Grafton Base Hospital, where he had been treated overnight for the effect of drug-induced seizure.

He told staff he had consumed a crystal-like substance, which police believed to be methyl amphetamine.

Police accepted Duroux's account that he was "blacked out" during these assaults and these blackouts were partly to due to epilepsy and his substance abuse.

By 8am Duroux was walking along Turf St, Grafton, where he assaulted his first victim, an elderly woman.

He ran up behind her, tackled her to the ground, rolled her onto her back and began to forcibly kiss her and lick her face, ears and head.

After the woman screamed for help Duroux said "I'm sorry" and ran off.

In the next few minutes Duroux assaulted two more women in nearby Hoof St before two men pinned Duroux down until police arrived.

Ms Stafford listened to a lengthy defence argument for Duroux to be declared unfit for trial on mental health grounds.

She disagreed, saying the blackouts that characterised these attacks could be treated and it was therefore necessary to treat it as a criminal matter.

She sentenced Duroux to a two-year good behaviour bond with strict conditions relating to drug and alcohol treatment.