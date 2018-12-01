Man attacks woman he kissed after thinking she's a guy

A DRUNK man, who was kissed by a woman at a house party in Hervey Bay, threw a torch at her "in disgust" after suddenly thinking she was a man.

The impact of the torch knocked out two of the woman's teeth and caused her to fall, resulting in head injuries.

Paul Anthony Kruik's defence lawyer was quick to tell a court that his client wasn't homophobic or had anything against people of different sexual preferences, after the bizarre scenario was heard.

Kruik, 48, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris explained that the thought of having kissed a man did not sit well with Kruik in his drunken state on July 14.

The court heard the woman had been invited to Kruik's house along with others from a pub that night, and she kissed him after he gave her a jacket to wear.

"My client didn't think much of it at the time, but when he was talking to the (woman) further, he came under the impression that she was actually male," Mr Morris said.

"He began to feel immensely uncomfortable at the kiss he received.

"He felt he was lied to."

Kruik, a father of three, was sentenced to six months in jail wholly suspended.

He was ordered to also pay $1000 to the woman, who he had never met before that night.