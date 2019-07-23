Menu
The man will face the magistrate in Kempsey today.
Man attempts to outrun police after car chase

Jasmine Minhas
23rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:38 PM
A MAN who attempted to run from police after leading them on a car chase on the Mid North Coast has been arrested.

Police said the 20-year-old man first came to their attention late Sunday night, when he drove his Holden Commodore towards the officers before fleeing the scene on High St, Bowraville.

It was after midday yesterday when police spotted the Commodore, being driven by the man with two passengers inside, on North Arm Rd.

The man then led police on a pursuit.

He soon abandoned this, leaving the car and running away into bushland where he was later found and arrested.

The passengers were also arrested, but were later released.

The driver was charged with several traffic offences including police pursuit, and was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court today.

