Man avoids jail after pleading guilty to child porn offences

AFTER pleading guilty to two child pornography charges, a Woombah man has avoided a jail sentence when he was sentenced in Grafton District Court last week.

Benjamin John Hannah, 38, was sentenced for using a carriage service to solicit child pornographic material and possession of child abuse material on Friday.

The offences date back more than four years, and according to agreed facts Grafton detectives were granted a Commonwealth search warrant for a Woombah address on November 31, 2015.

The next day police attended the address, however Hannah was not there. He was located at a business in Maclean where he was cautioned, handed his phone to police and a search warrant was executed.

When questioned, Hannah told police he had viewed a website that contained images of young females but denied downloading child pornography. He said he was sent some child abuse material but did not request it, and denied sending any photographs or having a sexual interest in children.

In June of 2017 in an interview admission in relation to an email conversation with another person online under the subject of “yng girls nude” Hannah said “would u b able 2 send pictures to me please and tell me where to find other”.

During a conversation with another person, who was an undercover police officer using an assumed online identity, Hannah made explicit admissions and requests.

On a laptop seized by police two images were found.

During the sentencing, Hannah’s barrister Gemunu Kumarasinhe said the offending was on the lower end of the scale of objective seriousness, and submitted his client had no other history of similar offences before 2015 or since then.

Mr Kumarasinhe also called on psychologist Dr Peter Jenkins to give evidence, who said Hannah was suffering from a cognitive impairment and depression at the time of the offence, and expressed shame and remorse for his actions.

Judge Payne sentenced Hannah to a two year, six month prison sentence to be served as a community corrections order, and placed Hannah on a five-year good behaviour bond. Judge Payne also imposed a 300 hour community service order.