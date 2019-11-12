Man avoids jail for assault following text argument

An argument through text messages escalated into an assault in Yamba in 2018.

An argument through text messages escalated into an assault in Yamba in 2018.

A 19-YEAR-OLD Yamba man has been spared a jail sentence for a text message argument that escalated into a serious assault in Yamba last year.

Brodie Lee Clarke was sentenced in Grafton Local Court last week for charges of enter building with intent commit indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.

Two of Clarke's co-accused in the matter have already faced court where his father, Ricky Brian Clarke, 46, was convicted for intimidation and accessory after the fact and Sam Coulter, 19, was sentenced for similar charges to Brodie Lee Clarke.

One other co-accused is still wanted by police for their alleged involvement.

According to agreed police facts, a text message argument broke out between Clarke and the victim on the morning of October 26, 2018. During the message exchange Clarke threatened to go to the victim's address and "chop him up".

About 1.45pm that day, Clarke and several co-accused arrived at the victim's address, where the victim was armed with a knife and yelled at the group from behind his fence. The victim fled inside the home, but was chased into the backyard and pinned to the ground by Clarke and the co-accused.

When police arrived at the address the victim was found with lacerations on his right arm, a bleeding nose, two black eyes, abrasions and cuts on his left arm and knees.

In Grafton Local Court on Tuesday Clarke's solicitor said his client had been abusing prescription drugs after a relationship breakdown in the months leading up to the assault, but had since taken steps to address his drug problem.

Clarke's solicitor said his client showed good prospect of rehabilitation.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden asked Clarke if the effects of the assault had stayed with him, "because I'm pretty sure they have stayed with the victim, and they probably will for the rest of his life".

Clarke was sentenced to a 12-month intensive corrections order, and 100 hours community service.