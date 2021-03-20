Man avoids jail for bashing ex-partner in her sleep

A Woombah man has been convicted of assaulting his former partner.

A Woombah man has been convicted of a vicious assault on his former partner that saw her hospitalised after she was headbutted in her own bed.

Jake Thomas Gould appeared in Maclean Local Court last week where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told the 27-year-old and the victim had been in a relationship for more than five years, but by December last year had been separated for six months.

On the evening of December 30, 2020, Gould went to Sedgers Reef Hotel and after a few drinks returned to the victim’s home, which had been prearranged.

Court documents reveal that Gould arrived at the home between 9-10pm, and while the victim was sleeping struck her three times in the back of her arm, back of her left shoulder and back of her head.

The two began arguing, with Gould getting aggressive and abusive over their relationship.

The court was told Gould then took the victim’s phone and sat on the bed, and when the victim asked for her phone back Gould headbutted the victim, causing a 3cm split above her right eye.

The agreed facts state Gould then went on to trash the victim’s room and leave, taking the phone with him.

The victim drove to Maclean Hospital due to the extent of the injury and police were called by medical staff at her request.

Court documents reveal that prior to the doctor stitching up the wound police spoke to the woman and saw that she was covered in blood.

At 11.45pm police attended a Woombah address and placed Gould under arrest. He was taken to Iluka Police Station but was too intoxicated to be interviewed and a mark on the top of his forehead was seen which was consistent with a headbutt injury.

In Maclean Local Court on Thursday magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Gould to a nine month intensive corrections order, as well as 100 hours community service.