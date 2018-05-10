Menu
Sililo Mose crashed after falling asleep.
Learner driver 'awake for two days' in lead-up to crash

Ross Irby
by
10th May 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:12 AM
LEARNER-driver Sililo Mose was behind the wheel of his Hilux when he slammed into the rear of a car stopped at traffic lights.

That car then rear-ended a third vehicle.

Mose said he "blanked out" and blamed tiredness for the messy bingle, saying he likely fell asleep after spending many hours setting up a venue for his sister's 21st birthday party.

Mose, 23, a factory worker from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention at Redbank on January 6.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill said the crash happened at Collingwood Drive before the off-ramp intersection with the Ipswich Motorway.

"He was sitting in the front seat with his eyes open but was unresponsive with police and ambulance attempts to speak to him," Sgt O'Neill said.

"Paramedics were of the belief he was putting on the behaviour.

"They transported him to hospital for observation but released him with nil concerns.

"People in the victim vehicles stated they were stopped at the lights when they observed a Hilux in the rear-view mirror approach at speed before crashing into them at speed.

"Police later spoke to him at home. He said it was his sister's 21st birthday that night and he'd been helping set it up. He said he was tired as he had not slept for approximately two days."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked why Mose was driving alone on a learner licence at the time but had not been charged with that offence.

"You told police you were tired and had not slept for two days and may have fallen asleep. It is a serious example of driving without due care and attention. You were a risk to other road users."

Mose was convicted and fined $800, and disqualified from driving for three months.

