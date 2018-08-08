Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo
File photo FILE
Crime

Man backhands over-dosing woman in face, rear-ends ambos

8th Aug 2018 6:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast man who backhanded an overdosing woman in the face was released on parole this week.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

He pleaded guilty to both counts in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard on August 2 at Caloundra the man and aggrieved were having an argument when she started to suffer a suspected drug overdose.

The man backhanded her in the face and pushed her against the wall before her son intervened and separated the two. An ambulance was called and the woman was transported to hospital.

The man followed paramedics and when turning into the carpark, "misjudged" the space and rear-ended the ambulance.

The woman told police she went out, took valium and couldn't remember anything from the night before.

Magistrate Ron Madsen released the man, who spent four days behind bars for the offence, on an eight-month parole term.

arrest drugs fdomestic violence maroochydore maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast violence
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered

    News Andrew Tarrant remembered by the community, family and friends

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Crime Police release digital image of man who could help inquiries

    MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    premium_icon MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    Community Loyal workers bring up long service milestones

    $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    premium_icon $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    Education NSW students can try their hand at robotics, 3D printing and coding.

    Local Partners