Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital with burns to his torso and arms after a workplace accident in Ingleburn, Sydney. Picture: 9 News
A man has been rushed to hospital with burns to his torso and arms after a workplace accident in Ingleburn, Sydney. Picture: 9 News
News

Man badly burned in workplace accident

by Hannah Moore
2nd Sep 2020 11:53 AM

A man has been rushed to hospital with burns to his arms, back and torso after a workplace accident in Ingleburn on Wednesday morning.

A spokeswoman from NW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire the man, believed to be in his 60s, was suffering significant burns and was in "at least" a serious condition.

Four ambulance crews were called to the scene, including the Toll rescue helicopter, and the man has been flown to Royal North Shore Hospital.

More to come

Originally published as Man badly burned in workplace accident

More Stories

editors picks injuries workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHT FUTURE: Yamba boat builder bought out

        Premium Content BRIGHT FUTURE: Yamba boat builder bought out

        Business New chapter for family-owned manufacturing business will boost local jobs and economy.

        • 2nd Sep 2020 10:10 AM
        LINE IN THE SAND: MP threatens crossbench move on koalas

        Premium Content LINE IN THE SAND: MP threatens crossbench move on koalas

        Politics Chris Gulaptis says he will quit government over koala plan

        IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton Court today, September 2

        Hopping mad pitch invaders run riot at junior match

        Premium Content Hopping mad pitch invaders run riot at junior match

        Offbeat Under 15s game disrupted as mob of spectators get a little too passionate