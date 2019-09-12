Man banned from having a pet dog for 10 years

Kali was skin and bones when seized by RSPCA inspectors.

A TOOWOOMBA man had left his pet dog in such poor condition that he has been banned from having a dog for the next 10 years.

Kane Edwards, 29, told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that he had split with his then girlfriend at the time and left Toowoomba, leaving his female 18-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier, Kali, at his Wilsonton Heights home.

"My mate was supposed to feed it but obviously he didn't and I'm here before you," he told Magistrate Robbie Davies.

RSPCA prosecutor Xuan Huynh told the court police acting on complaints from neighbours of Edwards had gone to his home on June 28 and found the dog in an emaciated state.

Due to muscle depletion, Kali was too weak to walk and the only water available was about 25m from where she lay in long grass, she said.

Ms Huynh said Kali was seized and taken to the RSPCA's pound where it was assessed at being one out of nine - one being emaciated and nine being obese.

However, after a month of care Kali had gained about 50% body weight, she said.

When spoken to by RSPCA inspectors, Edwards said he had had the dog for about 12 months but had left it for a week and gone out west but had left biscuits for it though the dog wouldn't eat.

Edwards surrendered Kali to the RSPCA, she said.

Edwards pleaded guilty to failing to provide appropriate food and water for the dog and to leaving Kali without proper care for about one week.

Magistrate Davies noted Edwards had been on three months' parole for a fraud matter in the lead-up to the offending period.

Looking over photographs of Kali tended to the court, Mr Davies said the dog was "very, very malnourished".

"That animal relied on you and you let the animal down," he told the self-represented defendant.

Mr Davies ordered Edwards complete 80 hours unpaid community service, pay court costs and veterinary fees of $581 and made an order prohibiting him from having a dog for 10 years unless receiving written permission from the RSPCA.

